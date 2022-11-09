Saints get three England stars back for Saracens clash

England released the hugely talented trio on Wednesday evening ahead of Saturday's Autumn Nations Series clash with Japan at Twickenham.

But Alex Coles, who started against Argentina last Sunday, winning his first Test cap in the process, and David Ribbans, who was an unused replacement, remain in camp.

Eddie Jones has kept hold of 25 players for the weekend ahead, including four Saracens players: Maro Itoje, Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell.

George Furbank

Saracens have got two players back for the huge Gallagher Premiership showdown with Saints at StoneX Stadium as Hugh Tizard and Max Malins have been released.

England's game against Japan will take place a day earlier, on Saturday, November 12 at 3.15pm. The match is live on Amazon Prime Sport and TalkSPORT.

Full England squad

Forwards: Alex Coles (Saints, 1 cap), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 38 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 42 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 40 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 69 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 6 caps), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 16 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 59 caps), David Ribbans (Saints, uncapped), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 15 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 53 caps), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 65 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 71 caps), Jack Willis (unattached, 5 caps)

