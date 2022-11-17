Saints full-back Hendy can add to his highlight reel at Kingston Park

Whether it be for Saints, Bedford Blues or England Under-20s, Hendy has made a habit of catching the eye.

Clips of the full-back’s speed, agility and all-round try-scoring ability have often been uploaded to social media.

And Hendy is starting to become known for doing the spectacular in whatever shirt he is wearing.

George Hendy

This weekend, he will be back in the black, green and gold as Saints bid to enhance their chances of reaching the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals.

And Hendy said: “I'm really looking forward to it.

"It's a big, important game for the club and we know that if we win we've got a chance of making the semi-finals of the competition.

"Not only that, but we've also mentioned that the Prem Cup is pretty important for boosting the whole mood around the club.

"We had a tough loss last weekend at Saracens and if we can turn out and put in a big performance against Newcastle, it can inspire the boys who aren't here this week to push on and get back on top of their games in the Premiership.”

Hendy would love to lift the mood with a couple of tasty tries, but he is more about the team than making sure he lights up Twitter.

"It's always nice to get that bit of social media recognition but I just go out there and I want to play,” he said.

"This season has been a bit of a roller coaster for me so far.

"I've been involved with Bedford Blues in the Championship, had the chance to play here in the Premiership Rugby Cup and then I've been lucky enough to have a couple of opportunities in the Premiership.

"I'm enjoying my rugby at the moment and I'd like to think full-back is my best position at the moment.

"The Premiership opportunities I've had this season have certainly been the most special ones.

"My body definitely felt it after the Bristol game and speaking to (Sam) Vesty, Dows (Phil Dowson), Jake Sharp, just as much game time as I can get will best prepare me for playing at that level.

"Going to Bedford and playing as much as I can and giving my all in the Premiership Cup is important.

“It's brilliant to have the element of trust with the coaches.

"I remember I was on the bench against Newcastle earlier this season but I didn't come on, and Dows was really good. He said he was sorry it didn't happen but that I would get opportunities.

"He told me to keep going how I was in training and then the week after I got a nice little cameo off the bench at Bath, which I enjoyed.

"I also love it down there at Bedford, they are a good group of boys, Mikey Rayer runs the show really well and playing in front of 3,500 people at Goldington Road is pretty special.”

Hendy certainly has some ideal role models at Saints, learning from England full-backs Tommy Freeman and George Furbank, as well as Australian ace James Ramm.

"I'm just going to keep trying to take as much information as I can from them and obviously with Furbank and Freeman away with England it's about stepping up in training and trying to fill their shoes,” the 20-year-old said.