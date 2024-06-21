Saints full-back Furbank can't wait to get started as England face Japan
Furbank and six of his Saints team-mates are with the Red Rose ahead of their Summer Series opener against Japan (kick-off 6.50am BST).
Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman and Furbank will all start in Tokyo, while Fin Smith is on the bench.
And Furbank said: “We’re very excited, the boys who were with the Saints and the boys who’ve already had a few weeks training, we’re really excited to play at the Olympic Stadium against what we think is a very good team.
“Japan has a new coaching setup so we don’t know exactly what to expect.
“We’ve been watching a decent amount of Top League (League One) from Japan so it’s probably going to be something similar to that.”
Furbank really established himself as England’s first-choice full-back during the Guinness Six Nations.
And he expects the Red Rose to play in a similar fashion to how they did in their most recent tournament action.
Furbank said: “I can’t give everything away. We’ve had a focus on Japan and what they’re like as a group but most of the focus is on us this week.
"We have a clear game plan and nothing will change too much from the Six Nations.”
England will be up against a familiar face this weekend as Japan are coached by Eddie Jones.
Furbank was actually handed his England debut by Jones in 2020.
And the Saints star said: “I got on well with Eddie, he gave me my first cap, I’m appreciative.
"He was a unique coach, I’ve never had a coach like him before.
"He was good to me and definitely came in and made the team better.”
