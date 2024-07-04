Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saints hooker Robbie Smith is set to make his international debut this weekend.

Smith has been named on the Scotland bench for their clash with Canada on Saturday (kick-off 10pm BST).

The Dumfries-born 25-year-old is one of 10 uncapped players named in Gregor Townsend’s side for the first match of the Skyscanner Americas Tour – including fellow Gallagher Premiership players Gus Warr, Arron Reed (both Sale Sharks), and Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers).

Meanwhile, playing his first rugby since helping Saints lift the Premiership trophy in the league’s finale last month, Smith’s Saints team-mate Elliot Millar Mills is named in the starting line-up and will earn a fourth cap from tighthead prop.

Robbie Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

After Saturday’s clash with Canada, Scotland also face USA (July 11), Chile (July 20) and Uruguay (July 27).

Scotland team to face Canada: 15 Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby (1); 14 Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (2), 13 Matt Currie – Edinburgh Rugby (uncapped), 12 Stafford McDowall – Co-Captain – Glasgow Warriors (2), 11 Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (uncapped); 10 Ross Thompson – Edinburgh Rugby (3), 9 Gus Warr – Sale Sharks (uncapped); 1 Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (30), 2 Dylan Richardson – The Sharks (1), 3 Elliot Millar Mills – Saints (3); 4 Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped), 5 Glen Young – Edinburgh Rugby (3); 6 Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped), 7 Luke Crosbie – Co-Captain – Edinburgh Rugby (8), 8 Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (5).