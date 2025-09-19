Saints forward Smith ready to make long-awaited return from knee injury

Robbie Smith (picture: Northampton Saints)

Saints hooker Robbie Smith will make his first appearance in more than 11 months when he starts for Bedford Blues in their pre-season game against Ampthill at Goldington Road on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Smith has not played since suffering a serious knee injury while playing for Saints against Sale Sharks on October 18 last year.

But after having three separate operations and completing a lengthy rehabilitation process, the 26-year-old is now ready to make a welcome comeback.

Smith is one of five Saints players involved for Bedford this weekend as Sonny Tonga'uiha, Archie Benson and Billy Pasco also start, with James Pater, who scored two tries for Saints against the Blues in the Mobbs Memorial Match earlier this month, named on the bench.

Pater will be making his first appearance in Bedford colours, while Smith will be appearing for the Blues for the first time since December 2023.

Bedford Blues starting XV: 15. Louis James; 14. Ryan Hutler, 13. Michael Le Bourgeois, 12. Billy Pasco, 11. Dean Adamson; 10. Tom Price, 9. Alex Day (c); 1. Jamie Jack, 2. Robbie Smith, 3. Sonny Tonga’uiha; 4. Archie Benson, 5. Alex Woolford; 6. Kayde Sylvester, 7. Archie Hosking, 8. Fred Tuilagi.

Replacements: Tommy Herman, James Fish, Joey Conway, Oisin Heffernan, Monty Royston, Ilan Evans, Nicholas Finch, Tui Uru, James Lennon, Will Maisey, Lucas Titherington, George Worth, Rafe Witheat, James Pater.