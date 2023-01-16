The Saints fly-half was part of a 36-man group selected by Steve Borthwick, who has named his first squad since being appointed Red Rose boss.

However, there is no place in the squad for the likes of Alex Coles, David Ribbans and George Furbank.

Fin Smith

But Smith can celebrate as he has been called up, having spent some time with England during the autumn.

The 20-year-old is also eligible for Scotland, but now looks likely to represent England, having been given the nod by Borthwick ahead of the Guinness Six Nations.

Mitchell, Freeman, and Ludlam will be hoping to add to their international tallies of one, three and 14 caps respectively during the Six Nations, while Lawes (96 caps) could bring up an England century if he plays at least four matches during the Championship.

England will train Pennyhill Park for five days next week as they begin preparations for the prestigious tournament.

And that means those selected are set to miss the massive East Midlands derby between Saints and Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday, January 28.

Tigers have seen seven players included in the squad named by their former boss Borthwick.

Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Joe Heyes, Dan Kelly, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet and Ben Youngs are all included.

“This is an exciting squad, with a blend of Six Nations experience and young talent, and includes players who are in excellent form in the Premiership,” said Borthwick.

“We are all looking forward to the challenges of the Six Nations and we will approach this great tournament with a spirit of courage and total commitment.

“I know the players can't wait to get back to Twickenham and give our fans a performance they can be proud of. The hard work for the Scotland game starts now.”

England squad for the 2023 Six Nations

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George McGuigan, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

