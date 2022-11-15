Saints fly-half Fin has been bossing it since day one, says Waller

Smith has enjoyed a sensational start to life at Saints, shining in all three games he has played so far.

The talented 20-year-old, who arrived last month, steered his new club to wins against Bristol Bears and Exeter Chiefs before they fell just short at Saracens last Sunday.

Smith actually landed his first 17 kicks from the tee for Saints before missing against Saracens.

And Waller isn't surprised about how impressive Smith has been, having played alongside him since he became the youngest player to start for Worcester, in their game against Bath at The Rec back in March 2021.

"I love Fin but I don't want to big him up too much," Waller said, jokingly. "But I know how classy he is and I knew it when I played with him at Worcester.

"I played alongside him on his debut when he was 18, down at Bath, and he just bossed that game like he'd been playing for decades.

"He's a confident lad, he's very, very tough for a 10 and you will never see him shy away from tackles or the physicality of things.

"But he's just an extremely classy player as well.

"When it got announced he was signing here, it felt right because he fits into the style of game we play and you've seen it from the first few games that he's been involved in that he's played really well.