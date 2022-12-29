And Saints' player of the month for November can't wait to get stuck in again when Harlequins come calling on Sunday.

Scott-Young's tenacity has certainly caught the eye since he arrived from Queensland Reds earlier this year.

He topped the tackle count in a fine win against Exeter Chiefs earlier this season, displaying his incredible work rate.

Angus Scott-Young

And the Australian flanker said: “Pretty much every week you know it’s going to be a physical battle up front.

“When we played Harlequins away, the first 10 minutes was us bashing into each other.

“It was an intense opening 10 minutes, but every week is a new challenge and there’s no time for resting - you’ve got to be 100 per cent every single week if you want to win.

“Playing in Super Rugby and playing in New Zealand, there is a physical element, but it’s highlighted over here more by playing to the conditions.

“The one thing that has really stood out for me is the physicality of the competition, but I’m loving it so far.”

One thing it took Scott-Young a little time to get used to was the English weather.

He explained: "It took some adjusting to – in the first few days I was like ‘what is going on in this country?’

“I’m not used to the darkness as well, with the sun going down at 4pm. Rocking up to training when it’s dark and then leaving when it’s dark was more of a shock than the cold.

“But I’ve sort of acclimatised now – I’ve trained with about four or five layers of clothing on, but I haven’t been getting too cold. I just need to invest in some gloves because my hands are freezing these days!