Saints find out Champions Cup fixture weekends

Saints will go to La Défense Arena to face Racing 92 in January

The black, green and gold will open up their European campaign on home soil this season, with Top14 giants Racing heading to Franklin’s Gardens on the weekend of December 10/11/12.

Saints will then face Ulster in back-to-back matches either side of the New Year, first visiting the Kingspan Stadium on the weekend of December 17/18/19, before returning to the Gardens to face the Belfast side on the weekend of January 14/15/16.

Chris Boyd’s side will then hope to seal their qualification for the knock-out stages during a trip to Paris La Défense Arena for the return fixture against Racing on the weekend of January 21/22/23.

The Champions Cup will be competed for by 24 elite clubs in two pools of 12, with eight representatives from each of Europe’s leading professional leagues.

The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage – which will consist of a round of 16 on a home and away basis, followed by quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the final in Marseille on May 28, 2022.

The exact dates of the pool stage fixtures, as well as kick-off times and TV coverage, will be announced as soon as possible following further consultation with clubs and EPCR’s partner broadcasters.

Saints’ Champions Cup fixtures 2021/22

December 10/11/12, 2021 – Saints vs Racing 92

December 17/18/19, 2021 – Ulster Rugby vs Saints

January 14/15/16, 2022 – Saints vs Ulster Rugby

January 21/22/23, 2022 – Racing 92 vs Saints

2021/22 Champions Cup pools

Pool A – Stade Rochelais, Exeter Chiefs, Leinster Rugby, Racing 92, Sale Sharks, Ulster Rugby, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Saints, Ospreys, Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Bath Rugby, Glasgow Warriors

Pool B – Stade Toulousain, Harlequins, Munster Rugby, Union Bordeaux-Bègles, Bristol Bears, Connacht Rugby, Stade Francais Paris, Leicester Tigers, Scarlets, Castres Olympique, Wasps, Cardiff Rugby

2021/22 Champions Cup weekends

Round 1 – December 10/11/12

Round 2 – December 17/18/19

Round 3 – January 14/15/16, 2022

Round 4 – January 21/22/23, 2022

Round of 16 (1st leg) – April 8/9/10, 2022

Round of 16 (2nd leg) – April 15/16/17, 2022

Quarter-finals – May 6/7/8, 2022

Semi-finals – May 13/14/15, 2022