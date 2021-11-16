Saints face Friday night trip to Tigers

Saints will go to Mattioli Woods Welford Road in February

The black, green and gold will go to Tigers on February 11, with a kick-off time of 7.45pm. The game will be shown live on BT Sport.

Prior to that, Saints travel to Worcester Warriors on Saturday, January 29 (kick-off 3pm), with their second bye week of the season coming on the following weekend.

The trip to Tigers will be followed by a home game against Sale Sharks on Saturday, February 19 (kick-off 3pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints’ Gallagher Premiership fixtures – rounds 14 to 17

Round 14: Saturday, January 29 – Worcester Warriors v Saints (kick-off 3pm) – Sixways Stadium

Round 15: BYE weekend

Round 16: Friday, February 11 – Leicester Tigers v Saints (kick-off: 7.45pm) – Mattioli Woods Welford Road (live on BT Sport)