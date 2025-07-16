Saints duo to start for Scotland in Samoa clash at Eden Park

Rory Hutchinson (photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Rory Hutchinson and Elliot Millar Mills have both been named in Scotland’s starting line-up against Manu Samoa at Eden Park on Friday (kick-off 8.35am BST).

Hutchinson makes his second appearance of the summer tour as Scotland look to bounce back from their 29-14 defeat to Fiji last week.

As for Millar Mills, the tighthead is selected for the second consecutive week to earn his ninth cap in the final match of the tour.

It is Scotland’s first game in Auckland since the 2011 Rugby World Cup and they will be aiming for their first ever win at the historic venue.

Scotland team to face Samoa: 15. Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (13); 14. Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors – VICE-CAPTAIN (24), 13. Rory Hutchinson – Saints (10), 12. Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (13), 11. Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (3); 10. Fergus Burke – Saracens (1), 9. Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (13); 1. Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (42), 2. Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (28), 3. Elliot Millar Mills – Saints (8); 4. Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (9), 5. Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby – VICE-CAPTAIN (81); 6. Andy Onyeama-Christie – Saracens (8), 7. Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors – CAPTAIN (31), 8. Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (56).

Replacements: 16. George Turner – Harlequins (46), 17. Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors (2), 18. Fin Richardson – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped), 19. Cameron Henderson – Leicester Tigers (1), 20. Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby (3), 21. Ben Muncaster – Edinburgh Rugby (2), 22. George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (37), 23. Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors (33).