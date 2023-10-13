Saints duo start for England as they face Fiji in World Cup quarter-final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But there is no place in the matchday 23 in Marseille for Saints skipper Lewis Ludlam.

England boss Steve Borthwick has opted for a back row of Lawes, Tom Curry and Ben Earl for the knockout clash, with Billy Vunipola providing cover on the bench.

Owen Farrell will captain a starting 15 that shows two changes from the side that defeated Samoa 18-17 in the final game of the pool stages in Lille last weekend.

Alex Mitchell starts for England against Fiji (photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

In the front row, Ellis Genge starts at loosehead prop alongside Jamie George at hooker and Dan Cole at tighthead.

Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum continue at lock.

In the half-back berths, Mitchell partners Farrell as Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant combine in the centres.

In the back three, Elliot Daly returns to the starting 15 on the left wing, Jonny May moves to the right and Marcus Smith is set to wear the 15 shirt with Freddie Steward missing out on a place in the 23.

Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, George Martin, Billy Vunipola, Danny Care, George Ford and Ollie Lawrence are named as replacements.

“The knockout stages of any Rugby World Cup are always full of excitement and keen anticipation for our supporters both at home and here in France,” Borthwick said. “This will be no different.

"The players cannot wait for this Sunday’s quarter-final against Fiji.

“Everyone knows just what an unpredictably dangerous opposition Fiji can be. However, we have shown in the group stages how we can win games, and we will be calling on that experience and determination to ensure we carry on our journey.

“We are very much looking forward to returning to the special atmosphere of the Stade de Marseille, where we started our campaign back in September with a win against Argentina.

"I have said it before, but it is right that I say it again, our supporters contributed to a very special night on that occasion, and I have no doubt it will be another memorable evening this Sunday.”

England: Smith; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Farrell (c), Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole; Itoje, Chessum; Lawes, Curry, Earl.