Saints duo set to win first caps as England take on Argentina

Coles will start in the second row, while Ribbans has been named among the replacements.

"It's brilliant," said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

"It's testament to how well Alex Coles has developed over the past couple of years and it's just reward for some outstanding performances over the past couple of years for Dave Ribbans.

Alex Coles

"I'm really excited for those guys, I've been in contact with both of them this week and they are buzzing.

"It will be a very proud moment for the pair of them and for us."

England boss Eddie Jones said: “It’s been a really good week of preparation and I’ve been very pleased with the squad’s attitude.

“They’ve shown real work ethic and a determination to improve and our leaders, Owen, Ellis and Jack have really lifted the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham Stadium against a very good Argentina side.

"It’s been a tough time for rugby lately and we hope that these autumn games show just what a special game it is.”

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Sport and TalkSport.

England team to face Argentina: Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 13 caps); Jack Nowell (VC) (Exeter Chiefs, 42 caps), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 46 caps), Owen Farrell (C) (Saracens, 97 caps), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 12 caps); Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 13 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 117 caps); Ellis Genge (VC) (Bristol Bears, 39 caps), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 52 caps); Alex Coles (Saints, uncapped), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 15 caps); Maro Itoje (Saracens, 58 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 41 caps), Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 64 caps).

Advertisement Hide Ad