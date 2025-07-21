Saints duo Pollock and Smith start for Lions in final midweek match of tour

Henry Pollock (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Henry Pollock and Fin Smith will start for the British & Irish Lions when they take on First Nations & Pasifika XV in Melbourne on Tuesday (kick-off 11am BST).

Alex Mitchell will maintain his record of being included in the matchday squad for all of the games on the tour of Australia so far as the Saints scrum-half is named among the replacements.

Mitchell came off the bench late on as the Lions beat Australia 27-19 in the first Test in Brisbane on Saturday. Tommy Freeman played the full 80 minutes in that encounter.

Pollock and Smith were not involved, but they will get another chance to shine in midweek as they have both made the starting 15 against First Nations & Pasifika XV.

Lions head coach Andy Farrell said: “This fixture gives players another opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the final two Tests.

"The coaches’ minds are open when it comes to selection, they have to be with so many players performing and pushing for places and we want that to continue for the remaining two Tests.

"This group know the level of performance that we will require against a First Nations Pasifika team that is packed with talent and power. ”

The game will be broadcast live on Sky in the UK and Ireland.

British & Irish Lions team to face First Nations & Pasifika XV: 15. Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland) #882; 14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland), 13. Jamie Osborne (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), 12. Owen Farrell (Saracens/England) #780 (c), 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841; 10. Fin Smith (Saints/England) #862, 9. Ben White (Toulon/Scotland) #883; 1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #868, 2. Jamie George (Saracens/England) #819, 3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #856; 4. James Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #880, 5. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland) #869; 6. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales) #861, 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #874, 8. Henry Pollock (Saints/England) #865.

Replacements: 16. Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland), 17. Rory Sutherland (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland) #840, 18. Tom Clarkson (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), 19. Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), 20. Ben Earl (Saracens/England) #857, 21. Alex Mitchell (Saints/England) #860, 22. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855, 23. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #872.