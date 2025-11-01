Saints duo on the scoresheet as England see off Australia in autumn opener

By Tom Vickers
Published 1st Nov 2025, 17:36 GMT
Henry Pollock came off the bench to score for Saints (photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Henry Pollock and Alex Mitchell scored for England as they started their Quilter Nations Series campaign with a 25-7 win against Australia at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Pollock came off the bench and delivered a trademark moment of inspiration on 59 minutes as he picked up a loose ball and eventually made his way over the line, despite having his ankles tapped.

"You are just trying to be in right position and luckily it worked out (for my try),” Pollock said.

"Credit to Tom Roebuck, who did brilliantly.

"Steve (Borthwick) said to come on and make an impact.

“It is a cool environment to be part of.

"We wanted to level it up."

Mitchell got in on the act 13 minutes later as he produced some magic, showcasing his fine footwork to dive over the line after darting down the right.

Mitchell, Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman all started for England, with Alex Coles, Fin Smith and Pollock, who was sin-binned late on, coming off the bench.

Next up for England is another Allianz Stadium battle as they take on Fiji next Saturday (kick-off 5.40pm).

