Both players will miss Saturday's huge Gallagher Premiership trip to Leicester Tigers if they are hit with suspensions.

Salakaia-Loto was sent off in the 81st minute for 'striking the La Rochelle replacement back row, Paul Boudehent, in a dangerous manner in contravention of Law 9.11 (reckless or dangerous play – leading with the elbow or forearm)'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australia ace charged forward with the ball and his high elbow made contact with Boudehent, leading referee Andrea Piardi to issue a red card.

Fraser Dingwall was dismissed just before half-time

Dingwall was red carded for 'tackling the La Rochelle wing, Dillyn Leyds, in a dangerous manner in contravention of Law 9.13 (a player must not tackle an opponent dangerously)'.

The centre was dismissed just before the break for a head-on-head collision with Leyds, who had to go off for a head injury assessment and did not return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The low-end sanction for Salakaia-Loto and Dingwall's offences is two weeks, the mid-range is six weeks and the top end is 10 to 52 weeks.