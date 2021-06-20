Saints duo added to England training squad

Ollie Sleightholme

Boss Eddie Jones has named an updated 36-player England squad, and it includes five Saints stars.

Paul Hill, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Mitchell are also involved but Fraser Dingwall drops out as seven players from Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists Bristol Bears (Will Capon, Max Malins and Harry Randall) and Sale Sharks (Ben Curry, Curtis Langdon, Bevan Rodd and Manu Tuilagi) have been added.

The squad have reconvened at The Lensbury today ahead of their opening game in a week’s time – England A v Scotland A at Welford Road.

Jones said: “We had a really good training week last week. We’ve now added some new players and are looking forward to working with them.

“The players who aren’t with us now acquitted themselves really well in training and though they are disappointed to go home, we’ve made the point to them that if they keep working hard then there will be more opportunities for them.

“We will treat the week as a Test week, everyone will work hard and be ready for a competitive game on Sunday.”

Jones will name a further updated squad on Monday, June 28, following the Gallagher Premiership final and England A v Scotland A.

England will then play two Test matches at Twickenham Stadium – against USA on Sunday, July 4 (2pm KO) and Canada on Saturday, July 10 (3pm KO).

Forwards

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Will Capon (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Paul Hill (Saints, 5 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)

Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 8 caps)

Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Backs

Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

George Furbank (Saints, 3 caps)

Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 7 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Saints, uncapped)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)