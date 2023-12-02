Saints deliver statement win as they topple champions Saracens at StoneX Stadium

Saints delivered a statement away win as they turned in a huge defensive performance to see off Saracens 18-12 at StoneX Stadium on Saturday evening.

Temo Mayanavanua made his Saints debut at Saracens (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson's men held their hosts scoreless during the first period, with two Fin Smith penalties sending the black, green and gold in 6-0 up at the break.

Saints extended their lead with a well-executed try for Ollie Sleightholme, who gathered a crossfield kick from Fraser Dingwall to score.

Saracens threatened to respond when Tom Parton went over out wide, but Saints broke on the home side again as Alex Mitchell dived over to make it 18-5.

Alex Lewington's effort seven minutes from time made for a nervy conclusion, but Saints kept their composure as they ended Saracens' five-match winning streak.

It was a superb success for Dowson's side ahead of the start of their European Champions Cup campaign at Glasgow Warriors on Friday night.

And it means Saints are just two points off the top of the Gallagher Premiership.

The black, green and gold had headed to the StoneX Stadium keen to avenge last season's Premiership play-off semi-final defeat to Saracens.

Saints did start the game on the front foot, but twice they were turned over at the breakdown in home territory, allowing Saracens to relieve the pressure.

The hosts threatened when Theo Dan broke the line but Dingwall got a crucial fingertip to the hooker's pass and Tommy Freeman cleared.

Saints then secured a breakdown penalty in Sarries territory, but Smith sent the long-range effort wide.

Smith made amends from the tee on 18 minutes though, as Saints again applied pressure on the Saracens defence.

The two teams were engaged in a kicking battle, trying to gain field position, and Saints were winning it in the opening exchanges.

A scrum penalty allowed Smith to extend the lead to six points but Saracens soon had the chance to put the squeeze on, kicking to the corner on two occasions.

However, the away side were showing huge desire in defence and they resisted a maul as they managed to escape.

Saints maintained their solidity until half-time, ensuring they would stop Saracens from scoring a single point.

Just as they had done during the second half on the opening day of the league season at Sale Sharks, Saints had nilled one of last season's Premiership finalists on their home patch for 40 minutes.

But the black, green and gold knew there was still another long 40 minutes to play against the champions in this game.

Temo Mayanavanua was introduced for his Saints debut at the break, taking the place of Chunya Munga, who failed a head injury assessment.

Mayanavanua made a strong start, fitting into the Saints work ethic well, and the away side pounced for a try on 53 minutes.

George Furbank made the initial break and after Saints were stopped short, they kept their composure, Dingwall sending a lovely crossfield kick into the path of Sleightholme, who gathered and scored.

Smith converted to make it 13-0, but Saracens started to respond, and after a period of prolonged pressure, they sent Parton over out wide.

Saints had been left short in that move as Alex Coles was down injured in front of the posts, opening up the space for Saracens.

And Coles had to be helped off, dealing a big blow to the black, green and gold.

Manu Vunipola was unable to add the conversion to Parton's try, hitting the left post, and Saints were able to respond superbly.

The away side cut Saracens apart with a break from Angus Scott-Young, who remained composed as he found Mitchell before the scrum-half delivered a trademark finish, showing and going before diving over the line.

Smith was unlucky with the conversion attempt, hitting the inside of the left post to leave Saints 13 points up.

But Saracens wasted little time in cutting the gap again, Lewington latching on to a clever grubber kick to ground the ball just in time.

Manu Vunipola did superbly to slot the conversion from out wide, reducing the deficit to just six points with six minutes to play.

Saints had chances to push into Saracens territory, but the home side held firm, refusing to concede a penalty.

However, Saints kept their cool inside their own half in the final 90 seconds before booting the ball out and celebrating a fine success.

Saracens: Goode; Maitland (Lewington 69), Cinti (Hartley 61), Tompkins, Parton, M Vunipola, van Zyl (Davies 62); West (M Vunipola 47), Dan (George 47), Clarey (Judge 47); Itoje (c), McFarland (Tizard 54); Gonzalez, Christie (Knight 69), B Vunipola.

Saints: Furbank (c); Seabrook (Hendy 63), Freeman, Dingwall, Sleightholme; F Smith, James (Mitchell 54); E Waller (A Waller 54), S Matavesi (Langdon 54), Davison (Millar Mills 67); Munga (Mayanavanua 40), Coles (Scott-Young 61); Lawes, Pearson, Graham.