Saints showed their powers of recovery as they overcame a frustrating first half to beat Harlequins 33-29 in a typically entertaining clash at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

The black, green and gold were eight points down after an error-strewn and indisciplined first 40 minutes, but they came roaring out of the blocks after the break.

A penalty try, a Sam Graham score and Ollie Sleightholme's second try of the game put Saints in command, but Quins responded through Will Porter to set up a nervy finale.

However, Saints, as they had done against Exeter Chiefs on the previous weekend, saw the game out to make sure of a second win in three Gallagher Premiership matches this season.

Saints celebrated a hard-fought win against Harlequins (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The champions had struggled to get into the game after the pre-match light show at the Gardens, handing Quins an early opportunity to apply pressure.

The away side secured a penalty at the first breakdown inside the Saints half and booted the ball to the corner before Jack Walker drove over.

Marcus Smith easily added the extras and Saints were 7-0 down inside just three minutes.

Smith soon conceded a penalty though as he tried to run the ball clear after a clever kick from Tom James forced him to gather the ball on his own line.

Saints took the tap penalty and worked the ball to Manny Iyogun, who managed to get the ball down for the try.

Fin Smith converted to level the scores but Saints were soon looking likely to concede again as Lennox Anyanwu raced after a kick ahead and gathered. However, Tommy Freeman somehow got back and held up Anyanwu over the line, despite seemingly having little chance against the Quins centre, who had all the momentum.

Saints were struggling with their discipline, and Quins were fancying their chances from lineout drives, but the away side found themselves stuck in the mud as they tried to put together another maul, which was eventually turned over.

Saints lost Alex Coles on just 10 minutes, bringing Temo Mayanavanua into the action and handing the hosts yet another second row injury blow.

Anyanwu was soon charging towards the home line again, but again Saints held him up, with Curtis Langdon showing his agility to make the stop in acrobatic fashion.

Saints just could not find any fluency, and they continued to give the opposition chances to kick penalties into the home 22.

And after Quins moved the ball from yet another maul, Marcus Smith found the magic to score, stepping inside and diving over in delight.

Smith added the conversion and the home fans were doing their best to rally their troops, who were unusually flat.

However, out of nowhere, Saints responded again, with fine combination play involving Smith, George Furbank and Josh Kemeny helped Sleightholme etch his name on the scoresheet.

Smith converted to level things up but Saints again failed to deal with the restart and soon gave away another penalty inside their own half.

It wasn't long before Quins scored again as a clear forward pass was missed, meaning Smith's effort out wide was awarded.

The home fans were furious, though they cheered up a bit when Smith missed the conversion from the touchline.

Still though, Saints were shipping penalty after penalty, and for the first time on the night, with half an hour gone, Smith opted to go for goal, adding another three points to the Quins tally.

Saints had a chance to respond again after kicking a penalty to the corner, but Fin Smith's crossfield kick was easily gathered by Marcus Smith, taking the heat off.

Quins tried to add another three points to their tally with the final kick of the half, but Jarrod Evans' drop goal attempt was sent wide, with the home fans cheering loudly before directing boos at the officials as the two sides headed off for the break.

Saints needed to summon a response after the break, and they came out firing.

Sleightholme knocked on in the act of trying to score in the corner, but there was a clear elbow to the head from Nick David on the Saints wing, meaning a penalty try was awarded and a yellow card was dished out.

Saints thought they'd scored again soon after through Iyogun, but his surge was held up in impressive last-ditch fashion by Jack Kenningham.

Quins were defending with real resilience with 14 men, taking time out of the game when they had the chance and refusing to let Saints through.

Sleightholme went agonisingly close to scoring in the corner, but pressure was put on him and he just couldn't quite hold on to the ball at the crucial moment.

The noise levels were rising and so was the tide heading towards the Quins line.

Finally Saints forced their way over as Graham used his power to finish off a relentless move close to the posts.

Smith easily converted to give his side a six-point lead as cries of Shoe Army rang out around the raucous Gardens.

Quins threatened to move back ahead as they had numbers on the left, but they were stopped by Saints' scramble defence on the home line and the referee gave the home side a penalty.

Saints soon worked their way back up the field again and they landed a sucker punch on Quins as Furbank slipped on his way through a gap before doing brilliantly to find the onrushing Sleightholme for the score.

Smith missed the conversion before Saints went to their bench to bring on four players in what was a frantic encounter.

Quins would not go away and they looked to threaten every time they got the ball in hand.

Eventually, the away side narrowed the gap as a ball bounced back inside kindly for replacement scrum-half Porter to gather and score.

Smith converted and the Saints advantage was down to just four points with seven minutes still to go.

The nerves were now really starting to jangle, but Saints managed to move into the Quins half late on, and that was where they stayed until Fin Smith booted the ball out to put the seal on a hard-fought win.

Saints: Furbank (c); Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Sleightholme (Ramm 64); F Smith, James (McParland 64); Iyogun (West 64), Langdon (R Smith 74), Davison (Green 64); Munga, Coles (Mayanavanua 10); Kemeny, Pearson, Graham (Pollock 64).

Harlequins: Smith; David, Joseph (Anderson 76), Anyanwu (Bradley 58), Beard; Evans, Care (Porter 51); Baxter (Els 74), Walker (Jibulu 60), Lamositele; Herbst (Chisholm 64), Lewies (c) (Lamb 57); Kenningham, Evans, Cunningham-South.

Referee: Matthew Carley