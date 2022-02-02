Saints confirm two contract renewals

Tom James

James arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens from Championship outfit Doncaster Knights during the summer of 2020, having also enjoyed spells with Bedford Blues in the Championship, as well as Loughborough Students in National One.

The 28-year-old has since impressed for the black, green and gold, racking up five tries in 27 appearances so far.

Heffernan linked up with Saints back in February 2021, joining from Championship outfit Nottingham Rugby.

The English-qualified prop originally hails from Clifden Galway in the west of Ireland, but came through the Leinster Rugby Schools set-up before making three appearances in the Pro14 for the senior side.

A hamstring injury sustained this season has limited the 27-year-old to only three appearances in a Saints shirt to date.

But Phil Dowson, who takes over as Saints director of rugby this summer, is delighted to see both Heffernan and James remain a part of his squad.

“We’re thrilled to see both Oisín and Tom recommit to Saints,” Dowson said.

“TJ has been going from strength to strength since he joined us from Doncaster, and is thriving amongst the talented group of scrum-halves we have at the club.

“And while injury has disrupted Oisín’s time with us so far, he has grabbed his opportunities with both hands and is really working hard to return to action as soon as possible.