Saints confirm squad list for 2022/23 season

Ethan Waller is back at Saints (picture: Tom Kwah/Northampton Saints)

Director of Rugby Phil Dowson will lead a group of 60 players in total for his first season at the helm (up from 58 in 2021/22).

A total of 19 new faces have arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, including the likes of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Scott-Young, James Ramm, Callum Braley and Ethan Waller.

Saints’ coaching group is reshaped for the upcoming campaign as Dowson moves into the director of rugby position and Sam Vesty also makes a step-up as head coach.

Former Saints lock James Craig also transitions from the club’s Academy programme into the senior coaching group, joining first-team coaches Ian Vass and Matt Ferguson.

Former director of rugby Chris Boyd takes up a new advisory role with the club, providing strategic counsel to the coaching group by both working remotely from New Zealand and visiting Northampton during the season.

An impressive 70 per cent (42/60) of Saints' senior squad have come through the Saints Academy system, an increase of three per cent from 2021/22.

Mark Hopley (head of Academy) continues to lead the Senior Academy group of 21 players and is supported by Jake Sharp, Will Parkin, and Jim Henry, as well as Alex O’Dowd (Academy programme manager).

Saints' squad for the 2022/23 season

Props: Oisín Heffernan, Paul Hill, Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, Emmanuel Iyogun, Ehren Painter, George Patten*, Alfie Petch, Ed Prowse*, Nick Tarr*, Alex Waller, Ethan Waller

Hookers: Callum Burns*, James Fish, Aston Gradwick-Light*, Mikey Haywood, Sam Matavesi, Robbie Smith, Craig Wright*

Locks & loose forwards: Emeka Atuanya*, Juarno Augustus, Alex Coles, Joseph Gaffan*, Sam Graham, Aaron Hinkley, Geordie Irvine*, Courtney Lawes, Tom Lockett*, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Moon, Brandon Nansen, David Ribbans, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Scott-Young, Kayde Sylvester*, Josh Weru*, Karl Wilkins, Duane Willemsen*

Scrum-halves: Callum Braley, Jake Garside*, Tom James, Alex Mitchell

Fly-halves: Dan Biggar, James Grayson, Matthew Arden*

Centres: Fraser Dingwall, Ethan Grayson*, Rory Hutchinson, Archie Kean*, Tom Litchfield*, Joel Matavesi, Matt Proctor, Toby Thame*

Wingers: Tom Collins, James Ramm, Courtnall Skosan, Frankie Sleightholme*, Ollie Sleightholme

Full-backs: Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, George Hendy*