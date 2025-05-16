Saints confirm another 11 players to leave the club this summer

Callum Hunter-Hill (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints have released the names of another 11 players who will be leaving the club this summer.

The departures of Juarno Augustus, Tarek Haffar, Reuben Logan, Temo Mayanavanua, Burger Odendaal and Tom Seabrook had previously been announced.

But on Friday afternoon, it was revealed that Jake Garside, Charlie Savala, Callum Hunter-Hill, Ewan Baker, Nathan Langdon, Toby Cousins, Beltus Nonleh, Tom Dye, Louis Haley, Henry Nanka-Bruce and Kieran Perkins will also be heading to pastures new ahead of next season. That group have 49 appearances between them in black, green and gold.

Saints will hold their annual leavers ceremony at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens after Saturday's Gallagher Premiership game against Saracens.

Boss Phil Dowson said: “This is always a bittersweet time of year for the squad.

“Alongside the excitement for the end of the season, we will soon welcome in the new Academy cohort, whilst at the same time we know that a number of players will depart our playing group.

“We always speak about our connection as a team, and the importance of the contribution of the entire squad to the performances we put out on the pitch.

“All the players here at Saints want to pull on the black, green and gold jersey every weekend, and that is obviously not possible, but every member of the squad has had a Saints-first attitude throughout the season and has been completely committed to preparing the team to perform at the highest level.

“This group of departing players is very special; the coaches are very proud of them and thank them for all their efforts during their time as Saintsmen – we’ll wish them all the best for the future at the end of the season, but for now, we’ve got two Gallagher Premiership matches and of course the Investec Champions Cup final to prepare for.”