Saints centre Hutchinson making up for lost time as he enjoys strong start to season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

'I've got some catching up to do, haven't I?'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is Rory Hutchinson's response when asked what is behind his excellent start to the new season.

The centre has not only showcased his trademark skill in the opening three matches of the campaign, but his physicality levels have hit new heights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been a threat at the breakdown, winning a couple of penalties in that area, while delivering some extremely forceful hits across the field.

Rory Hutchinson was a force to be reckoned with against Harlequins (picture: Ketan Shah)

And Hutchinson appears determined to make up for lost time after injuries saw him limited to 16 appearances last season.

"I've got some catching up to do, haven't I?," the talented centre said.

"It obviously wasn't great being on the sidelines so much last year and obviously the boys were on a roll.

"But it's part of sport."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutchinson has partnered Fraser Dingwall at centre in each of the first three games of the new Gallagher Premiership season.

And the duo helped Saints to turn the tide last Friday as they roared back from an eight-point half-time deficit to beat Harlequins 33-29 at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

"To be honest, I wasn't very happy at half-time," Hutchinson said. "I hadn't really done a lot and we weren't doing very well.

"We went in and we knew we still had a lot in the tank, a load of rugby ahead and we produced a good 40 minutes but next time we want to make it 80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was one point where we were knocking on the door and I looked up and they were just all under the posts, we were saying 'look, lads, look at their body language, we've got this'.

"I just thought if we stuck to our process, results would come."

Next up for Hutchinson and Co is a derby date date with Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday.

And Hutchinson said: "I love playing there.

"Luckily we've had some decent results there over the past few years but we know it's going to be a test.

"They've got a new DOR (Michael Cheika), a new playing style so we're really looking forward to the challenge.

"It should be a good one."