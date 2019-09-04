Saints centre Hutchinson 'gutted' after being left out of Scotland's World Cup squad

Rory Hutchinson says he is 'gutted' not to be going to the World Cup with Scotland.

But the centre is now determined to switch his focus to Saints ahead of the start of the new season.

Gregor Townsend's decision not to select Hutchinson for his country in Tuesday's squad announcement was a shock to many.

The talented 23-year-old back had impressed in Scotland's World Cup warm-up matches, most recently scoring twice against Georgia in Tbilisi last weekend.

But despite that, Hutchinson has been overlooked, with Townsend opting for the experience of players such as Peter Horne and Chris Harris.

And Hutchinson took time to reflect before posting on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Hutchinson tweeted: "Extremely gutted not to have made the squad for the World Cup. Focus now turns to @SaintsRugby to carry on after last season. I’d like to thank everyone for the messages I have received over the past few months. Congratulations and best of luck to the lads who made the 31."