Saints centre Hutchinson gets Scotland call-up for Six Nations

Rory Hutchinson has been named in the Scotland squad for the Guinness Six Nations.

The centre is enjoying a strong season with Saints and he signed a new deal with his club on Tuesday.

Hutchinson has eight Scotland caps to his name and will look to add to them in the coming weeks and months.

However, his Saints team-mate, prop Elliot Millar Mills, has not made the squad on this occasion.

Scotland will start their Six Nations campaign with a home fixture against Italy on Saturday, February 1.

Hutchinson, unlike Saints' England players, who will be at a training camp in Girona next week, will be available for the Gallagher Premiership game at Harlequins on Friday, January 24.

He will then head into Scotland camp as part of a 37-player squad.

Scotland squad for the 2025 Guinness Six Nations (caps in brackets): Forwards: Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (22), Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (10), Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors (35), Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (4), Dave Cherry – Edinburgh Rugby (11, Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby (12), Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (42), Rory Darge – vice-captain – Glasgow Warriors (25), Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (22), Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (50), Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (70), Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (75), Jonny Gray – Bordeaux Bègles (77), Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby (3), Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (4), Jack Mann – Glasgow Warriors (uncapped), D’Arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby (2), Dylan Richardson – The Sharks (6), Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (54), Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (37), Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (37), Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby (1). Backs: Fergus Burke – Saracens (uncapped), Matt Currie – Edinburgh Rugby (4), Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (9), Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (42), George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (34), Rory Hutchinson – Saints (8), Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (53), Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (3), Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (55), Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (8), Finn Russell – vice-captain – Bath Rugby (82), Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (9), Sione Tuipulotu – captain – Glasgow Warriors (30), Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (44), Ben White – Toulon (24).