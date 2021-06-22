Saints centre Dingwall returns to England squad

Fraser Dingwall

Dingwall was part of the group that assembled at The Lensbury last week but dropped out as seven Premiership semi-finalists were added on Sunday.

However, Sale Sharks centre Manu Tuilagi has now dropped out due to injury, meaning Dingwall is back in the mix.

It means there are six Saints players currently training with the Red Rose as Paul Hill, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell, Ollie Sleightholme and George Furbank are also involved.

This Sunday will see England A take on Scotland A at Welford Road (kick-off 2pm).

England boss Eddie Jones will name an updated squad on Monday to include players who are involved in this weekend's Gallagher Premiership final.

England will then play two Test matches at Twickenham Stadium - against USA on Sunday, July 4 (2pm kick-off) and Saturday, July 10 (3pm kick-off).

England squad

Forwards

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Will Capon (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 21 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 28 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Paul Hill (Saints, 5 caps)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 cap)

Curtis Langdon (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 8 caps)

Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Josh McNally (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Chunya Munga (London Irish, uncapped)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

Miles Reid (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 22 caps)

Harry Wells (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Backs

Josh Bassett (Wasps, uncapped)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 9 caps)

George Furbank (Saints, 3 caps)

Dan Kelly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 6 caps)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 7 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Saints, uncapped)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 12 caps)

Ollie Sleightholme (Saints, uncapped)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)