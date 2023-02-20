Saints centre Dingwall added to England squad as Lawes returns ahead of Wales clash

The uncapped Saints centre was rewarded for a fine showing in Saturday’s 38-34 Gallagher Premiership win against Sale Sharks by being named in the 36-man Red Rose group that assembled at Pennyhill Park on Sunday.

Courtney Lawes, who has now overcome a calf injury sustained against La Rochelle last month, also returned to the squad after he was able to train fully towards the end of last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Alex Mitchell and Tommy Freeman were included by England boss Steve Borthwick, but there was no place for Fin Smith as George Ford was called up.

Saints will now have to wait and see whether they get any of their players back when the squad is trimmed.

The black, green and gold will hope that at least a few are able to return to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens this week as a huge Gallagher Premiership game against Gloucester lies in wait on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third-placed Saints are currently a place and point ahead of the Cherry and Whites in the current league standings.

Gloucester do not have any players in the England squad.

Fraser Dingwall

England squad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 97 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 45 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 11 caps), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, 3 caps), Ben Earl (Saracens, 15 caps), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 45 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 74 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 10 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 64 caps), Courtney Lawes (Saints, 96 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 16 caps), David Ribbans (Saints, 3 caps), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 18 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 58 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 25 caps), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 76 caps), Jack Walker (Harlequins, 1 cap), Jack Willis (Toulouse, 7 caps)