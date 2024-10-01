Saints call on supporters to light up the Gardens for Harlequins clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saints are calling on their supporters to light up cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Friday evening via a groundbreaking mobile phone-powered light show – a world first in rugby union.

Phil Dowson’s men will welcome Harlequins for the first Gallagher Premiership clash of the season under the Friday night lights (kick-off 7.45pm).

With both sides famed for their explosive brands of free-flowing rugby, there’s sure to be fireworks on the pitch – and Saints supporters can get the evening underway in style by using their own mobile phones to participate in a synchronised light show and welcome the players onto the field.

The club have partnered with CUE Audio to deliver a unique and unforgettable matchday experience for supporters.

Saints supporters can use their phones to create a light show (picture: Northampton Saints)

CUE are a US-based fan experience pioneer whose innovative technology has been used at sports fixtures across the NFL, NHL, MLB, and NCAA competitions, as well as at F1’s Las Vegas and Miami Grands Prix in 2023 – but CUE’s Light Show experience has never before been used at a rugby match anywhere in the world.

Saints’ own light show will be set to music and powered by the mobile phones of supporters in attendance.

In order to participate, match-goers simply have to download the Stadium FX app on their mobile device before the fixture, and then listen out inside the stadium for an announcement that the Light Show is about to begin. More details, including the link to the app, can be found on the Saints website here.

When the time comes and the teams are ready to run onto the hallowed turf at cinch Stadium, open the app and point your phone camera towards the pitch – Saints and Cue will take care of the rest, with the Stadium FX app synching mobile phone camera lights and screens to the music.

Once the Stadium FX app has been downloaded, CUE’s technology does not require cellular service, bluetooth or an internet connection to work, eliminating any potential connectivity issues on matchday.

And if supporters want to capture the moment on their mobile phones while not missing out on taking part in the light show, images and video can be recorded inside the Stadium FX app – simply hit the video or photo buttons at the bottom of your screen and all content will automatically be saved in your camera roll.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring our supporters a unique opportunity to be part of Saints’ run out onto the pitch on Friday evening, working alongside a brilliant partner in CUE who have delivered groundbreaking moments for fans on some of the biggest stages in world sport,” said Jack Miller, communications director at Northampton Saints.

“We’re sure those in attendance will love the experience, and we’re urging all match-goers on Friday to get involved – it is as easy as downloading the Stadium FX app, and then pointing your camera towards the pitch when the time comes.

"We can’t wait to see cinch Stadium lit up like never before by our own supporters.”