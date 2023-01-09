The black, green and gold suffered a 35-12 defeat at Exeter Chiefs last Saturday, shipping five tries in the process.

They were beaten 17-6 by Munster at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens in December and have lost both Heineken Champions Cup matches so far this season.

But Coles says there is no trepidation among the squad ahead of this weekend's difficult encounter.

Alex Coles

"I wouldn't say it's daunting - I'd say it's really exciting," the England forward said.

"It's one of the best places to go and play rugby in Europe, from what I've been told.

"The fans should be really excited for the trip there and we're buzzing.

"When you get hurt and wounded like this, you often see a spike in the next game, and we need to make sure we bring that.

"When you see that fixture come out, it's one that everyone's circling and looking forward to.