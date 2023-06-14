The talented 21-year-old loosehead prop has made the move to Northampton after London Irish went into administration and were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.

Saints have had their eye on Haffar for some time, and he made a big impression against them last season.

Now he will head to the black, green and gold to compete with Alex Waller, Ethan Waller and Manny Iyogun for starts in the No.1 shirt.

Tarek Haffar

And Haffar said: “Playing against Saints a couple of times last season, it was clear that they are a really well-drilled team that is packed with talent.

“Seeing how well they did throughout the year just gone, it feels like it is a club that is really building up to something big – so, when the opportunity arose to come up to Northampton, it was something that I wanted to be a part of.

“Speaking to some of my coaches at London Irish as well, like Jonathan Fisher and Ross McMillan who have experienced playing for Saints themselves and know the coaches well, they also told me how good the set-up in Northampton is and that I would fit in well.

“Saints have a really devoted coaching group; it’s clear they work hard with the players, both on and off the pitch, to help the team connect and develop.

"I also want to be within a team that’s really pushing forward and chasing silverware, as that is obviously something I want to achieve during my career.