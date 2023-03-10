The black, green and gold scored six tries on their way to securing a 45-26 win against Gallagher Premiership bottom side Bath.

The Saints forwards set the tone for the victory, with hooker Robbie Smith rumbling over twice from big lineout drives.

Juarno Augustus and Angus Scott-Young also powered over before the backs had their say, with Tom Collins and James Grayson finishing off flowing moves.

Juarno Augustus scored for Saints

Bath did get some joy from lineout drives, earning a try bonus point of their own, but Saints never looked likely to let them grab the win as they stepped things up in the second period.

It was the perfect response for Phil Dowson's side, who had threatened from the off, with Fraser Dingwall setting Augustus away down the right, only for Louis Schreuder to make a crucial intervention to stop Tom James scoring.

Bath hit Saints with a sucker punch soon after as Tom de Glanville started and finished a flowing breakaway that also included some fine work from Miles Reid and Josh Bayliss.

Ben Spencer, an early blood replacement for Orlando Bailey, added the extras with aplomb and it was far from the start Saints had hoped for.

However, the home side refused to be deterred and after Fin Smith kicked to the corner, Saints turned on the power, pushing Bath back, allowing Robbie Smith to score.

Fin Smith converted superbly and the scores were level after 15 minutes.

Saints were looking determined at lineout time and after kicking to the corner again, they scored their second try.

Augustus, sporting a striking new blond hairstyle, peeled away and powered over, refusing to be stopped as he went over.

Smith converted again to a huge roar, but Bath were soon applying some pressure of their own.

Paul Hill was sin-binned for not retreating 10 metres and Bath kicked to the corner, quickly sending Tom Dunn over for his side's second score.

Bailey converted and Saints had plenty more time to survive with just 14 men.

The home side gritted their teeth and got the job done in defence, refusing to concede any further points before Hill returned.

Bath lost Jonathan Joseph to injury before Saints got back in the lead thanks to a Fin Smith penalty.

There was still some defending to do before the break for the hosts though as Bath continued to win penalties to secure field position.

But Saints were able to retain their three-point lead at the end of a nip and tuck half.

The black, green and gold came out firing after the break, piling the pressure on Bath, who conceded a series of penalties.

Scott-Young eventually ensured the pressure was to pay as he pushed his way over, and Fin Smith added the conversion to make it a 10-point lead.

Bath were struggling to get a grip on the second half and they paid the price for their persistent offending as Josh Bayliss was sin-binned.

Saints soon made the most of their extra man as Robbie Smith powered over from another dominant lineout drive to record his second try of the night, and his side's fourth.

With the bonus point in the bag, Fin Smith converted, taking the lead to 31-14.

Saints were really starting to take Bath to task at scrum time, winning a crucial penalty against the head to relieve some pressure.

But when Bayliss returned, Bath had hope as they forced their way over from a lineout drive, with Dunn delivering his second score of the night.

Bailey missed the conversion to leave the gap at 12 points with 16 minutes to go, and the game was far from over.

But Saints struck back in fine style as James Ramm led a superb break and the ball went through the hands before Tommy Freeman's kick was dived on by Collins for a superb score.

Smith converted again and Saints led 38-19 with 10 minutes remaining.

But Bath would not go quietly and they again turned to the maul to deliver their bonus point as replacement hooker Tom Doughty forced his way over.

Bailey converted and the deficit was down to 12 points with five minutes left.

But Saints banished any sort of nerves as Ramm and Collins combined before Grayson, who had just come on, chased the Collins kick and grounded it.

Smith maintained his 100 per cent night from the tee with another tidy conversion, and Saints could celebrate a sizeable and important success.

Saints: Ramm; Collins, Proctor (Hutchinson 28), Dingwall (c) (J Grayson 75), Freeman; F Smith, James (Braley 75); A Waller (E Waller 64), R Smith (Cruse 70), Hill (Petch 64); Salakaia-Loto (Nansen 71), Moon; Scott-Young, Graham, Augustus (S Matavesi 70).

Bath: De Glanville; Hamer-Webb, Joseph (Butt 36), Ojomoh, Gallagher; Bailey, Schreuder (B Spencer 54); Obano (Schoeman 59), Dunn (c) (Doughty 70), Rae (Jonker 59); Attwood (McNally 54), van Velze (W Spencer 62); Bayliss, Cloete, Reid.