Saints boss Dowson so happy to see off competition and keep Sleightholme

But the Saints boss is delighted that the talented 22-year-old has opted to extend his contract at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

News of Northampton-born Sleightholme's new deal was announced on Wednesday morning, ending speculation surrounding his future.

The wing had been linked with Exeter Chiefs and Saracens last month, but he has now put pen to paper at the club where he came through the Academy.

Ollie Sleightholme

And Dowson said: "He's put in so many good performances, scored a lot of tries, he's been good for the club and he's a talented lad, so people were very interested in Ol and I'm delighted he's staying at the Saints.

"He's very young and he immediately hit the ground running, scoring on debut and bits and pieces like that.

"He still has lots to add to his game and he knows we'll continue to look to develop him and he can get better and better.

"He's a cracking athlete, powerful, fast, aggressive and he'll get better in terms of his reading of the game, his defensive shape, but when you get him in space he's fast.

"When you get him in tight spaces, he's very robust and physical, and we just need to make sure he's a bit more consistent in terms of looking after his body.

"He's very athletic so we need to make sure he stays as robust as possible to play as many games as possible.

