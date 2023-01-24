Saints boss Dowson responds to speculation linking Ribbans with French giants

An article in L'Equipe suggested that Ribbans is 'in advanced discussions' with the French giants, who have already signed one Saints player this season as they snapped up Dan Biggar back in November.

But Ribbans remains contracted to Saints beyond the current campaign and boss Dowson is confident he will be able to keep hold of the 27-year-old, who was again called up by England this week.

"He's good mates with Biggs - I don't know if that's one of the suggestions," Dowson said. "But no, as far as I'm aware, there's nothing there.

David Ribbans

"I had a chat with him last week and he seems pretty happy.

"He's a very frustrated man because, like me, he can see the quality we've got in our group and at the moment we're not necessarily realising that.

"He's one of the drivers and leaders in that space who I am desperate to make sure remains a Saintsman.

"I've seen those rumours but from my conversation with Dave, he's invested in the club and we're really happy with him.

"The way he's played in the past couple of games, it would come as no surprise to me that lots and lots of people would be interested in him.

"But at the same time, he's with us and we're very happy.

"I'm confident, hopeful and there's been nothing that's happened or been said by him or his agent to Paul Shields, our head of recruitment, to suggest he's unhappy.