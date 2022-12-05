News you can trust since 1931
Saints boss Dowson relishing big French test

Phil Dowson insists Saints should relish rather than fear going to La Rochelle for Saturday evening's Champions Cup opener.

By Tom Vickers
39 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 12:43pm

Lying in wait will be the reigning European champions who certainly pack a punch.

And with Saints having shipped a huge amount of points in the Gallagher Premiership this season, there is some trepidation among supporters that the clash with the French giants will be a bridge too far.

However, Dowson doesn't see it like that, and he wants his players to enjoy what he believes will be a special occasion.

Phil Dowson

"I'm very excited about it," said the Saints boss.

"I love the European tournament and the opportunities it gives us to go to places we haven't been before.

"I haven't been to La Rochelle but I know it's a stadium that is often sold out, it's got great history, they won the European Champions Cup last season and they are second in the Top 14.

"It's a great challenge and I don't think it's something we should worry about. We should relish it because you don't know when you're going to go back to La Rochelle and when you'll be in this tournament again.

"We have to take all these opportunities, be excited about them and let it drive our energy."

With the Covid-19 pandemic having taken its toll on travel in recent years, Saints supporters have rarely been able to experience proper European away days.

But many are planning to make the trip this weekend, including some of Dowson's family members!

"It is special," Dowson said.

"My mum and auntie are coming, and they're fairly excited about the wine, I think.

"I've heard a lot of people say they are coming out there because it's a nice part of the world.

"It's a fantastic opportunity and that's what European rugby is about."

Phil Dowson