Dowson, Sam Vesty and James Craig put pen to paper on new contracts at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Wednesday afternoon.

And with Matt Ferguson and Lee Radford both signing deals last season, the club's coaching group is set for the foreseeable future.

“To keep the whole group together is fantastic," Dowson said.

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"The cohesion amongst the coaches here is really strong, and so are the relationships they have built with our players, which has had a big impact on our performances.

“It’s a coaching environment where everyone is really tight, everyone gets through a tonne of work and is pushing to get better, but there is also a lot of laughter every day so it’s a very enjoyable place to be.”

Dowson added: “I’m delighted to be signing on at the same time as Sam (Vesty). I love working with him, all the players and coaches would agree that the energy and passion he brings to the group is second to none.

"We’re both very inquisitive people and we’ve got a great relationship where we can be really honest with each other, say what we think, and bounce ideas around to try and improve.

“James Craig has been outstanding as well. He coached our Academy teams and Bugbrooke RFC back when he was still playing, and has come all the way through the system to step up this year into his current first-team role.

“He’s very thorough, oversees the players’ individual development plans, and he’ll always stand up for what he thinks in selection meetings and so on – it’s really important to have people tactically challenging Sam and I in that space."

Dowson enjoyed a six-year playing career at the Gardens prior to his transition into coaching, making 186 appearances for Saints as a player.

On the field, he played a pivotal role in one of the most-successful periods in the club’s history, as Saints claimed the Premiership and European Challenge Cup titles in 2014, the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2010, and reached the Champions Cup final in 2011.

His 262 appearances in the Premiership is the fifth-highest tally in the competition’s history, while Dowson was also capped seven times by England.

The 42-year-old returned to Northampton in 2017 as an assistant coach, having finished his playing career at Worcester Warriors.

Dowson was promoted to forwards coach a year later upon Chris Boyd’s arrival at the club, before becoming director of rugby ahead of the 2022/23 season.

“I’m loving my time at Northampton Saints, as I always have done – whether it be as a player, coach, or now as director of rugby,” Dowson said.

“I’m really excited about the group we have together now, and seeing where we can take the club moving forward.

“The difference from being a coach to being director of rugby has been huge, but I’ve been helped hugely by the likes of Chris Boyd, Sam Vesty, the other coaches and the department heads at Saints to make that transition.

"You have to learn quickly when you make mistakes, but I’ve really enjoyed the whole process and I really feel like I have found my feet now in my second year.

“I love competing, that passion still burns within me from my playing days, and Northampton is a wonderful place to play rugby.

"My goal moving forward is just to make sure I give all the players, the other coaches, and all the staff every opportunity I can to learn, improve and achieve what we all want to achieve.

“We’ve built a brilliant environment here and we want to keep getting better.”

Vesty initially arrived in Northampton in 2018 as attack coach, having cut his teeth at Worcester Warriors following his retirement from playing in 2013.

The 42-year-old enjoyed a long and successful career on the pitch, making 228 professional appearances in total across spells with Leicester Tigers and Bath, scoring more than 350 points along the way.

The utility-back also won two caps for England in 2009.

Following a five-year coaching stint at Worcester where he moved from coaching the Cavaliers side in the Premiership A League, to first-team transition coach, and finally backs coach, Vesty joined Saints ahead of the 2018/19 season.

During Boyd’s four seasons at the helm, Vesty helped to transform Saints into one of the most-potent attacking sides in the Gallagher Premiership, and progressed into the head coach role at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Vesty was also involved with England during a summer stint as skills coach in 2017 – overseeing two high-octane Test victories over Argentina – and will represent his country again this week as he coaches England A’s attack against Portugal.

And Vesty said: “Signing on again at Saints was a very easy decision for me. It’s a fantastic place to be, we’ve got a great playing group, and I’m excited to see how far they can go.

“This club is very much about the people who are here – players, coaches, staff, supporters and so on.

"My family and I feel at home, we love living in Northampton, and we are surrounded by people who support us.

“Everyone’s attitude at the club is geared towards wanting to be better every single day, and any help I can provide on that journey is really what motivates me, so I jumped at the opportunity to stay on.

“I’ve always tried to bring a lot of energy to what we’re doing, and I thoroughly enjoy my job which I think shows – I’m definitely a little greyer since I started back in 2018, but it’s been a real privilege to mature with this group.