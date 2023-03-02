Saints boss Dowson expects in-form Bristol to 'come out all guns blazing' at Ashton Gate

The Bears, boosted by the return of key men such as Semi Radradra and Charles Piutau in recent times, have won five of their past six matches in all competitions.

Their only defeat was a dramatic 20-19 loss at league leaders Saracens at the end of January, and Pat Lam’s side still harbour play-off ambitions in the Gallagher Premiership.

Ninth-placed Bristol come into the clash with Saints on the back of a gritty 15-13 success at local rivals Bath last Friday.

Phil Dowson

And Dowson said: "We watched that game at Bath and you can see how invested they are in what they're trying to do, how hard they work, how tough they are - and it will be more of the same from them at home.

“They're trying to get their season going after a sticky start, and they will be full of it and come out all guns blazing.”

Saints have recently beaten some forward-orientated sides, with Sale Sharks and Gloucester defeated at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

But Bristol will pose a different kind of threat.

“It's a about understanding what's important in our game to either nullify or take advantage of different sides,” Dowson said.

“It's exciting from a coaching point of view and a strategy point of view.

“It's fairly relentless, but this year has been slightly different in terms of break weeks.