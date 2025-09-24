Saints boss Dowson discusses what has impressed him most about Belleau

Anthony Belleau (picture: Peter Short)

Saints boss Phil Dowson says there's 'not a lot not to like' about summer signing Anthony Belleau.

The France fly-half has enjoyed a seamless transition from Clermont Auvergne to Northampton, showing his class from minute one in pre-season.

Belleau was hugely impressive again last Friday as he helped to steer the black, green and gold to a 49-34 PREM Rugby Cup win at Saracens.

And he even put the seal on the performance by winning a breakdown penalty in the final play of the game.

Dowson has been delighted with the way Belleau has settled in at Saints and he feels there is much more to come from the talented 29-year-old.

"He's an international and he's played for more than a decade in the Top 14 so he's hugely experienced," Dowson said.

"He wanted to challenge himself in a new environment, a new league and he was obviously attracted by the fact (Saints head coach) Sam Vesty is such an incredible coach to give him different opportunities in how he wants to play.

"His experience and his calmness is key.

"His kicking was outstanding last weekend and he's clearly hugely proficient at that.

"What's been really impressive from my point of view is his defensive ability. He's not a huge man but he's obviously had some big boys in the Top 14 coming down his channel so he's tough.

"We're pushing him and challenging him to play in a slightly different way: flatter to the line, really engaging defenders, and I think he's responding to that.

"I think he'll continue to improve with time in the situation but also with some of the players around him and his ability to move the ball and create space for others.

"He's got a great skillset, he's tough and there's not a lot to not like really."

Saints will rely on Belleau to deliver in the opening two weeks of the PREM Rugby season as Fin Smith can't return from his mandatory British & Irish Lions rest period until round three.

And Dowson feels Belleau's arrival can help both players to push on this season.

"They can probably learn off each other in terms of different strengths and weaknesses," Dowson said.

"Competition is a good thing and we want to make sure we're pushing everyone on to try to be better."