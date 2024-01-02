Saints boss Dowson delighted to hand new contract to 'incredibly important player' Coles

Phil Dowson says Alex Coles is 'an incredibly important player' for Saints.

Coles' contract extension with the black, green and gold was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The 24-year-old, who can play at lock or in the back row, brought up a century of senior appearances for Saints against Sale Sharks last Saturday.

He had initially joined Northampton’s Academy set-up aged 13 and progressed through the ranks into the first team.

Alex Coles (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Coles has scored 10 tries so far for Saints, with three of those coming in 12 appearances this season.

He also claimed the club’s breakthrough player of the season award in 2021/22 after making 29 appearances in a single campaign, and captained Northampton on two occasions.

His stellar performances continued at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, and Coles was rewarded in the form of a senior England call-up and three Test caps for the Red Rose during the 2022 Autumn Nations Series.

He had already represented his country at Under-16, Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 age group levels.

And now Coles will continue his development at Saints after signing a new deal with the club.

“We’re thrilled to keep Alex here in Northampton, as he’s grown into an incredibly important player for us,” Dowson said.

“He’s a big character within the group, leading our lineout on this pitch as well as being head of the squad’s social committee off it.

“He’s also come through our Academy system here at Saints – and we’re desperate to keep that core group, who have been playing their rugby in black, green and gold since they were teenagers, together.

“Alex leads in a different way to some of the other guys in the squad, but he’s just as important in terms of the impact he has on the group.

“He can cover two positions, has worked hard to become a first-class lineout caller, and is now an England international as well.

"It’s his natural intelligence, his desire to get better, and his ability to influence those around him that is so important for us.

