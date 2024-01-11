Phil Dowson has warned Saints that Friday night's Investec Champions Cup opponents are capable of turning a game 'at the drop of a hat'.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dowson's men welcome Bayonne, who are currently 10th in the Top 14, to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 8pm).

Saints will be bidding to record an eighth win in a row in all competitions and a third victory in as many matches in Champions Cup Pool 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the black, green and gold are well aware of the threats posed by Bayonne, who drew 17-17 at Munster last month.

Bayonne celebrated claiming a draw at Munster last month (photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's obviously been a few games since we played Toulon so we're looking forward to getting back into Europe," said Dowson.

"It's another massive challenge because they've got so much quality in their group and we're looking forward to seeing how we measure up again.

"They'll be disappointed with where they are in the league considering the quality of players they have in their group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They can be very dangerous and they were unlucky (in a 24-23 loss) against Bordeaux last weekend.

"They've got some world class talent so we'll have to be on our mettle because they can turn a game at the drop of a hat."

Saints produced a stunning comeback last Saturday, roaring back from 26-0 down to beat Exeter Chiefs 42-36.

It was Exeter’s first defeat at Sandy Park since October 2022, with Saints putting a stop to their 23-match unbeaten run on home soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Dowson, whose side are top of the Gallagher Premiership, is refusing to get too carried away.

He said: “We've just got to make sure we know where that momentum has come from and what's given us the opportunity to get those wins.

"Both European games have been very, very tight so we need to keep the pressure on.

“Bayonne have got a big French pack with world class half-backs who have got tonnes of international experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been really impressed with their full-back, they've got dangerous wingers, so we're going to have to make sure we're up to it in terms of our energy levels.