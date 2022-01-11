Saints boss Boyd charged by RFU for referee comments

Chris Boyd

Boyd was quoted as saying Leal 'didn’t have enough nuts, did he?’ after being angered by a scrum decision during the 30-6 loss at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Boyd added: “I mean it was a clear hinge. There was only one side under pressure in that series of scrums.”

The Saints boss has now been charged with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game contrary to RFU Rule 5.1.