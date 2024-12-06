Saints bid to use Champions Cup to build some much-needed momentum

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson is hoping Saints can use the Investec Champions Cup as a springboard to success this season.

The black, green and gold start their European campaign on Saturday as French side Castres come to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 3.15pm).

Saints enjoyed a superb Champions Cup run last season, making it all the way to the semi-finals before losing out to Leinster.

Dowson's men won every game up to that point, beating Glasgow Warriors, Toulon, Bayonne and Munster in the pool stages before seeing off Munster and the Vodacom Bulls in the knockout stages.

And ahead of the return to the European stage this weekend, Dowson said: "I'm always looking forward to this competition.

"Each of the tournaments we play has a different vibe, and I love the European tournament and the opportunities it offers us.

"We saw it last year and we're excited about getting stuck into it this year.

"The players will see the benefit of the tournament and the opportunities it can afford you so there's no lack of energy and desire to get off on the right foot this weekend.

"One of the things (Saints captain) George Furbank spoke about on Monday was not only remembering the away wins because we beat Bayonne here, we beat Toulon here and the momentum it gave us for the Prem season was vital – and it's probably the same this season.

"My favourite memories from last season's campaign? Not all of them I can share, but Lee Radford in a tuk-tuk was particularly good..."

Saints started their Champions Cup campaign with a fantastic win at Glasgow last December, ruining the Scottish side's proud home record.

"They had a very good home record, it was a filthy evening and a very good night out afterwards in terms of the players buying in and spending time together," Dowson said.

"We enjoyed that opportunity to go and challenge ourselves against the best in Europe. Glasgow were one of those sides and that was a very good performance."

This weekend's opponents Castres currently sit seventh in the Top 14, having won six of their 11 league matches so far this season.

"They're a very good side," Dowson said.

"They're sitting seventh in the Top 14 so they're having a good season and they're heavy, big, typically French in terms of some of their ball carriers with the speed and flair out the back.

"They're a handful of a side and one we're going to have to be a lot better against than we were in the game last weekend."