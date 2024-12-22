Saints back to earth with a bump as Saracens dish out heavy defeat

James Ramm in action for Saints against Saracens (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints came back to earth with a bump after their Pretoria heroics as they were beaten 39-24 by Saracens at StoneX Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Dowson's men had delivered a superb 30-21 success in South Africa eight days earlier, but they were hit by a Saracens steamroller in ice-cold conditions.

The home side raced into a 24-0 half-time lead as they peppered Saints with an aerial bombardment and a physical ground offensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After receiving some strong words at the break, the black, green and gold threatened a response early in the second period as Tommy Freeman and Tom Pearson scored.

Maro Itoje had been sin-binned for a high tackle on Tom Lockett but when the Saracens skipper returned to the field, his side pushed on, scoring twice more to wrap up the pre-Christmas success.

Saints did at least find two late tries, from Ollie Sleightholme and Archie McParland, to ensure they would leave London with a try bonus point.

But Dowson’s side are still 10 points adrift of the Gallagher Premiership top four, having lost five of the opening eight matches of their title defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will head home to face Newcastle Falcons on Saturday knowing that their chances of making the play-offs are getting slimmer by the week.

Saints had hoped to get their league bid back on track after beating Castres and Vodacom Bulls in Europe, but Saracens quickly stopped them in their tracks.

The hosts had been forced into a late change before kick-off as full-back Elliot Daly was ruled out, meaning Liam Williams moved to 15 and Brandon Jackson came in on the wing.

But the Saracens backs showed little sign of disruption as their kicking game came to the fore from the off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saracens had a Nick Tompkins try ruled out for offside from a Fergus Burke grubber before Burke did open the scoring, latching on to a Tobias Elliott kick ahead.

Burke also added the extras in the swirling wind to give the home side a 7-0 lead.

Saracens thought they had another try on 22 minutes as Tom Willis powered over, but there had been a knock-on from Ivan van Zyl in the build-up and the score was chalked off.

Saracens were kindly awarded a penalty at the Saints scrum though, piling more and more pressure on the men in white.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It didn't take too long for the home side to force their way over again as prop Rhys Carre used his strength to get the ball down.

Burke surprisingly missed the conversion, but Saints were struggling to get anything going in any part of the field.

Saracens were proving far too strong in every area and they soon had even more breathing space as Theo Dan bumped off a few attempted tackles to score.

The only relief for Saints was that Burke again missed the conversion but the home side were totally in control with a 17-0 lead after half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints were desperate for a way back into the game but they lost the ball in contact three times in the space of just two minutes as their struggles continued.

The bonus-point score arrived three minutes before the break for Saracens as Saints again failed to deal with a high ball and Lucio Cinti batted it back for Williams to run it in.

Burke added the extras and Saints were 24-0 down, with skipper Alex Coles looking visibly frustrated with proceedings.

Dowson mirrored that feeling of anger at half-time as the TNT Sports coverage showed the Saints boss extremely demonstrative as he addressed his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Dowson got the response he wanted as Freeman soon slalomed his way through before diving over in delight.

Fin Smith easily converted and Saracens were soon down to 14 men as Itoje was sin-binned for a shoulder to the head of Tom Lockett, who was on the ground for some time receiving treatment before eventually being able to walk off for a head injury assessment.

Saints made their extra man count when Pearson found a way over the line from close range, though Smith saw his tricky touchline conversion drift just wide of the posts.

Manny Iyogun had to be helped off the field in another injury blow for Saints, and by the time Itoje returned for Saracens, the home side had managed to limit the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saracens soon kicked on when Itoje was back on the field, setting up a lineout drive that allowed Jamie George to peel away and score his side's fifth try of the game.

Burke missed the conversion but the gap was now 17 points.

And it soon got bigger as Saints lost the ball in their own half and the bounce was kind for Saracens as they worked it for Ben Earl to score.

Burke made no mistake with the conversion on this occasion and the game was all but over.

Sleightholme did add to his try tally with a score four minutes from time, leaving Saints with a chance of bagging a bonus point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they did manage to secure that point as George Hendy flew away on the counter-attack before releasing the onrushing McParland for the score.

Smith converted and Saints had 90 seconds to find a score that would also earn them a losing bonus point, but they couldn’t do it as Burke landed a penalty with the final kick of the match.

Saracens: 15 Liam Williams (Angus Hall 73), 14 Tobias Elliott, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Brandon Jackson (Alex Lozowski 47); 10 Fergus Burke, 9 Ivan van Zyl (Gareth Simpson 71); 1 Rhys Carre (Phil Brantingham 45), 2 Theo Dan (Jamie George 52), 3 Fraser Balmain (Alec Clarey 45); 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Theo McFarland (Harry Wilson); 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Tom Willis (Toby Knight 68).

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Tom Litchfield (Fraser Dingwall 52), 12 Rory Hutchinson, 11 James Ramm (Ollie Sleightholme 56); 10 Fin Smith, 9 Alex Mitchell (Archie McParland 63); 1 Emmanuel Iyogun (Tarek Haffar 50), 2 Curtis Langdon (Nathan Langdon 66), 3 Trevor Davison (Elliot Millar Mills 63); 4 Tom Lockett (Temo Mayanavanua 46), 5 Chunya Munga; 6 Alex Coles (c), 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Juarno Augustus (Henry Pollock 47).

Referee: Adam Leal