Saints attack is 'deadly', says Tigers boss Borthwick

Steve Borthwick

Saints scored 10 tries in a 66-10 demolition of Worcester Warriors last Friday night.

And Borthwick, who has steered table-topping Tigers to six wins from as many Gallagher Premiership matches so far this season, has been impressed with Chris Boyd's team.

"You look at Northampton's attack and it is deadly," Borthwick told the Leicester Mercury. "When Northampton play phased attack in their own half, they look outstanding, don't they?

"Chris Boyd is known for producing teams that have an incredible phased attack. I think we've got to be really well prepared to defend against that. If they do that, they stretch any team. They move any team around."

Borthwick added: "The thing that stands out to me, when Northampton bring that multi-phase attack and that running game, you think 'crikey, we need to be quick here'.

"You never know what the opposition is going to do in terms of their plan. But you look at that, and the way they played there, that's very good.

"They've got a game there that's up there in terms of the way they move the ball. They're up there with the best in the league."

Leicester edged out Sale Sharks at Mattioli Woods Welford Road last weekend, winning 19-11.

It was another impressive win in what has been a strong start for Tigers.

"Each game has been a bit different," Borthwick said.

"On Saturday, it was a real arm wrestle, it was two teams with a plan, there were very few opportunities. It was a case of who took their opportunities, and we were able to do that.

"Players from both teams deserve credit for the enormous intensity in which they played that game.

"I think we gave Sale too many opportunities into our 22. By a couple of different means, one of them was conceding penalties. We need to eradicate that and stop that from being in our game.