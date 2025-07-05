Saints announce departure of two talented youngsters

George Makepeace-Cubitt (photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Saints have announced that George Makepeace-Cubitt and Rafe Witheat have left the club.

Fly-half Makepeace-Cubitt made nine appearances in black, green and gold across the Gallagher Premiership, Investec Champions Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup competitions.

The 21-year-old racked up 67 points and produced some impressive performances, including in games at Bristol Bears and Harlequins while Fin Smith was away with England.

Makepeace-Cubitt signed for Saints in May 2024, arriving from Reading Rams.

The England Under-20 international came through London Irish’s Academy system, featuring for the Exiles from the age of 13 before joining their Senior Academy for the 2022/23 season.

He was unable to make a senior appearance before Irish went into administration, which meant he followed former team-mates Tom Pearson, Chunya Munga and Tarek Haffar to Saints after featuring for Rams in National League 1.

However, his time in Northampton has now come to an end.

As for Witheat, he made five appearances for Saints, having initially joined the club’s Academy at Under-14s level.

His searing pace saw him score some incredible tries for the Under-18s before he signed on with the Senior Academy ahead of last season.

He represented England Under-18s along with playing his club rugby for Ampthill.

Witheat progressed into the Saints senior side, scoring a try in February’s 66-33 win away to Nottingham Rugby in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

He even got an England A call-up back in February, but will now be leaving Saints this summer.