Saints announce appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

Will Thorp (picture: Northampton Saints)

Saints have announced that former Northampton School for Boys pupil Will Thorp has joined the club as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorp joins the executive leadership team at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens from Entain, a FTSE 100 betting and gaming group.

In seven years with Entain, Thorp worked across numerous roles in commercial analysis, business performance and strategic finance, before becoming the group’s UK strategy director in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entain’s stable of household-name brands includes Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, PartyPoker, and Sportingbet, and as a member of the UK division’s executive leadership group,

Thorp led a substantial team with responsibilities across budgeting and strategic planning, cost control, business partnering and data science for the £2bn revenue business.

He began his career at ‘Big Four’ accounting firm KPMG, where he qualified as an ICAEW Chartered Accountant, before moving into a commercial finance role at TFG Brands London – a fashion retail group which includes brands such as Phase Eight, Hobbs London and Whistles.

Thorp has lived in Northampton for most of his life, and attended Northampton School for Boys for five years before studying for a degree in Economics at the University of Exeter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really excited to be joining the team at Northampton Saints,” Thorp said. “Working within the world of professional sport has always been a dream of mine, and being born and bred in Northampton, I’m well aware of how important the club is to the town and the people who live here.

“Saints is an institution within Northampton and the wider area – there’s not a person you’ll meet around here who doesn’t know all about the club and what it has achieved over the years.

“The club has a really clear strategic direction, and once I met Julia [Chapman] and the rest of the team here, it was obvious the role would be a fantastic cultural fit for me.

"Everyone at the club is motivated and inspired to be here, and pulling in the same direction which is really positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rugby, as a whole, is a sport which currently has evident financial challenges, and Saints are no exception to that – despite a strong record of revenue growth, and lower losses relative to many other clubs, Saints are still some way off achieving financial sustainability.

“It’s an exciting prospect for me to be honest; the club’s ambition is to become a profitable and financially sustainable business and that’s a journey I’m excited to help drive.”

The CFO sits on Saints’ board of directors with a remit that includes developing the club’s long-term financial plan, managing its cashflow, ensuring compliance with financial and salary cap regulations, overseeing the club’s financial controls and managing the finance function.

Thorp’s remit also includes IT and the role of company secretary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints chief executive Julia Chapman said: “I am delighted to welcome someone of Will’s calibre to Saints as our new CFO.

“He is a strategic and highly commercial finance leader, with a proven track record of building and developing high-performing teams and delivering improvements in financial performance.

“As well as leading the club’s finance function, Will’s new role will also involve working closely with all departments across the business to provide sound financial support, challenge, insight and advice across a wide range of financial, commercial and operational matters – and I have no doubt that he will thrive within our organisation.”