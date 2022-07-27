Saints and England star Ludlam getting set for next season after undergoing thumb surgery

Lewis Ludlam helped England to claim a Test series win in Australia

Ludlam was bothered by a thumb problem towards the end of last season and had to withdraw from an England camp back in May.

He had suffered the injury against Saracens on the previous weekend but was able to play a key role as Saints booked their Gallagher Premiership play-off place by beating Newcastle Falcons on June 4.

That was Ludlam's 100th appearance for the black, green and gold, and he crowned it with a late try at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

He then skippered the side once again as they headed to Leicester Tigers on the following weekend, losing to the eventual champions in the Premiership final-four encounter.

Ludlam went on to link up with England for their summer tour of Australia and, after coming off the bench in the first two games of the Test series, he started as the Red Rose won the decider in Sydney.

The 26-year-old has recently took a well-earned break with some of his Saints and England team-mates before returning to have the operation.

He is now out of hospital and on the mend as he looks to impress for club and country once again in the 2022/23 campaign.

Ludlam took to Instagram to post a picture after undergoing successful thumb surgery.