Saints and Blues set for open training session at Goldington Road

Supporters will get to see new signing Anthony Belleau in training (picture: Northampton Saints)

Saints and Bedford Blues will engage in an open training session later this month.

Saints will train with the Blues at Goldington Road on the evening of Tuesday, August 12 - just a few weeks before the two teams square up in a pre-season fixture at the same venue (Friday, September 5).

Phil Dowson's men will join Bedford for a training session in front of supporters, who can watch for free as long as they pre-book.

Gates will open at 5pm, with players taking to the field from 6pm.

The session will wrap up around 7.15pm before an opportunity to meet the players and collect autographs.

The evening will conclude at around 8pm.

Entry is via the main gates of Goldington Road. Only the apron seats of the M&J Group Stand will be open during the event.

You can secure your place at the open training session by clicking here.

Two food vendors will be open on the night, serving a wide array of their culinary delights - namely Chicken George from the serving hatch of The Burrow at the Blues and Taylor's Kitchens from the serving hatch of The Scrum Bar (both open from start time of 5pm).

Drinks will also be available from gates opening at The Scrum Bar located halfway up the drive on the left hand side behind the posts, or from the cabin bar in the Fanzone located adjacent to the scoreboard.