Henry Nanka-Bruce and Kieran Perkins have joined Saints’ Senior Academy setup ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The back row forwards have penned deals after impressing during trial periods over the summer.

Both players took part in Saints’ pre-season preparations after the squad returned in July.

And Saints head of Academy Mark Hopley said: “We’ve had Kieran and Henry in for a trial over the pre-season period, and the coaches have been really impressed by the way they’ve both handled themselves.

Henry Nanka-Bruce (left) and Kieran Perkins (picture: Northampton Saints)

“As a club, we always want to give players an opportunity to show us who they are and reward them if they take that opportunity with both hands. Kieran and Henry have done exactly that this summer.

“Both will be joining us alongside studying at University.

"These contracts are a great way for the club to assess a player’s potential over a longer period of time, while also allowing the player to secure further education.”

Born in Norwich, Nanka-Bruce studied at the Brooksby Campus of the SMB College Group in Melton Mowbray – where his rugby caught the attention of Leicester Tigers’ Academy.

Originally a winger, the 18-year-old transitioned into the back row during his college studies, and featured for Leicester’s Under-18s side in the Premiership Rugby U18s Academy League in that position last term.

Hopley said: “We saw Henry playing for Leicester Under-18s last year and saw big potential in him. We could see straight away that he’s got that raw power, he’s very athletic.

“He came in for pre-season with our other first years, on a two-week trial initially – which we kept extending as he impressed us. What stood out was his attitude to throw himself in, his willingness to make mistakes and eagerness to bounce back from them and improve.

“He’s been with us for a good five or six weeks now, and has impressed the coaches enough to be offered this contract.

“Henry’s got a very late birthday so he’s only just in this age group, he’s only just turned 18.

"When he played for Bedford in their friendly a few weeks ago, that was his first taste of adult rugby. He coped with that new environment well, and he’s on the pathway now to go away to university – he’s set to study at Nottingham Trent – to play some men’s rugby.

“That will put him in a great spot to cement that transition into the back row fully.

"Then when he comes back here to train with the senior group, that will really accelerate his learning.”

Unlike Nanka-Bruce, Perkins has been a part of Saints’ age-group set up since the age of 14.

A former student of Bedford Modern School, Perkins combined his A-level studies with playing for Olney RFC and Saints’ Under-18s. During that period, the 18-year-old would help Saints reach the Academy League final in 2023, and after a successful trial spell signs his first professional contract with the club.

“I can remember Kieran trialling for our Under-15s Developing Player Programme,” said Hopley. “I remember him standing out then for his work-rate and his skillset.

“Since then, he has come right the way through our system and featured heavily for our Under-18s last season. He impressed us with his performances, and we offered him a trial over the summer to have a better look at him.

“He’s come in and gone about his business really well.

"Like Henry, Kieran will be with us on a contract that sees him study at Nottingham University alongside being in our system.

"We’ll be keeping tabs on him from afar and he’ll have periods of time around his studies where he’s based at the club as well.

“Kieran’s got a really good skillset in terms of his basics already, and he works incredibly hard.

"He hasn’t had quite as much input as some of the other boys coming in this year have had, but he’s worked unbelievably hard off his own back to get to this point, so he deserves this opportunity.”