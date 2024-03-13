Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 28-year-old is now desperate to secure some major silverware for the black, green and gold in the years to come, insisting 'something is really starting to come together at the club'.

Academy product Hutchinson has played exactly 150 games for Saints, bringing up the milestone last time out against Newcastle Falcons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has notched 205 points in total, including 32 tries, and has been involved in multiple international squads during his career at Saints.

Rory Hutchinson is desperate to celebrate more big moments with Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Hutchinson made his Test debut for Scotland against France in the 2019 Rugby World Cup and has won seven international caps in total, scoring three tries.

He is currently part of Scotland’s squad for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations – and when it came to extending his time south of the border in Northampton, Hutchinson insisted there was nowhere he’d rather be.

“Northampton is my home club,” Hutchinson said.

“I’ve been here 10 seasons now, growing up and playing alongside a lot of the boys in the current squad, and it feels good to have worked my way up here – I would never have thought I would make it to 150 games for Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like something is really coming together at the club at the moment, as we’ve got a good bunch of lads together and we’re starting to achieve our potential as a team.

“When I spoke to Phil (Dowson) about re-signing, I wanted to know what the coaches’ plans were moving forward, and I have a lot of confidence in what we’re doing here.

"I’ve also got great relationships with the support staff – the physios, strength and conditioning team, the analysts and so on – which is so important to feel settled and succeed. I wouldn’t be where I am today without all those people.

“But, the most-important thing for me for this next period at the club is winning some silverware. I would love to say that I won trophies with Northampton Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad