The club continues to remain tight-lipped about the situation and Hinkley’s exit by mutual consent was only confirmed in a paragraph at the end of a press release about Alex Waller’s new deal.

The news came as a shock to supporters as Hinkley had made a big impression on the field after joining on trial late last season.

The 23-year-old racked up a total of 19 appearances for Saints, scoring one try.

Aaron Hinkley

His most recent outing in black, green and gold came from the bench in a 62-8 defeat against Bristol Bears on March 3.

But on Thursday morning, Saints confirmed that Hinkley had left the club.

